Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.650-8.650 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.75.

NYSE:JBL opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.72. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

