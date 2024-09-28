Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Announces Earnings Results

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

ISPR opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $372.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.84. Ispire Technology has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

