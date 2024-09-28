iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 242.8% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,420,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 895.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,930 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $6,490,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 41,857.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 202,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,170 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,450,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,136. The company has a market capitalization of $939.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.62.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

