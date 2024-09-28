iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 227.8% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 82,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,664. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

