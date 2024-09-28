IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.00. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 916,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 490,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 489,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,282,000 after acquiring an additional 180,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.