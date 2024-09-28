Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 162.0% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCE opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $59.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

