Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IVA stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

