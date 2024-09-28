Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,636 shares of company stock worth $289,513. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

