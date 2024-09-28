Integra Resources Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

