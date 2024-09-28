Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Sells $30,360.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.70 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

