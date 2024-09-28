Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells 1,683 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.63 and its 200-day moving average is $311.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 539.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,459,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.