Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $49,977.62 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

