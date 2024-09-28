Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $49,977.62 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $49,977.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ambarella Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.
AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
