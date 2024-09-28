Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian W. Penny acquired 500,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

WM stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

