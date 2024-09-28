Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brian W. Penny acquired 500,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
WM stock opened at C$0.07 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.