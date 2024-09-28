Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases £318,855 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne acquired 85,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £318,855 ($426,961.70).

Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Timo Lehne bought 13,436 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.82) per share, for a total transaction of £58,446.60 ($78,262.72).

SThree Stock Performance

Shares of STEM stock opened at GBX 381 ($5.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £504.67 million, a PE ratio of 907.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 330.50 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($6.13). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 398.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 418.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91.

SThree Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,047.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STEM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.36) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.76) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STEM

About SThree

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.