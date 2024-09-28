Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($31,601.50).

McBride Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCB opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.32. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.40 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £208.24 million, a PE ratio of 631.58, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

