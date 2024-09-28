Insider Buying: McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £23,600 ($31,601.50).
McBride Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of MCB opened at GBX 120 ($1.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.32. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 31.40 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £208.24 million, a PE ratio of 631.58, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97.
About McBride
