Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Buys £11,700 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report) insider Sandra Stash bought 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($15.06) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,666.85).

Diversified Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 861.50 ($11.54) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 998.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £418.26 million, a PE ratio of 416.18, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.19. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 818.50 ($10.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,681 ($22.51).

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,347.83%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

