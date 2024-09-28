Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Major Shareholder Buys $1,823,191.36 in Stock

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 200,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,823,191.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Vladimir Galkin bought 297,443 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,650,217.13.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Vladimir Galkin sold 258,483 shares of Innovative Eyewear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $1,879,171.41.

Innovative Eyewear Price Performance

Shares of LUCY opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear ( NASDAQ:LUCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 513.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.67%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

