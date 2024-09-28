iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:BDVG)

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BDVG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BDVG stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63.

iMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The IMGP Berkshire Dividend Growth ETF (BDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of 30 to 40 US large-cap companies with high, stable, and growing dividends. BDVG was launched on Jun 30, 2023 and is managed by iMGP.

