IES (NASDAQ:IESC) and Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Head to Head Analysis

Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) and IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and IES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A $0.19 21.58 IES $2.76 billion 1.47 $92.59 million $6.63 30.12

IES has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke BAM Groep. Koninklijke BAM Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke BAM Groep N/A N/A N/A IES 6.30% 34.38% 16.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Koninklijke BAM Groep and IES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koninklijke BAM Groep and IES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke BAM Groep 0 0 0 0 N/A IES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Koninklijke BAM Groep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of IES shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of IES shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IES beats Koninklijke BAM Groep on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities. It is also involved in rail infrastructure and facilities management activities. Koninklijke BAM Groep nv was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Bunnik, the Netherlands.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities. This segment also provides design and installation services for audio/visual, telephone, fire, and wireless access and intrusion alarm systems; and engages in designing/building, servicing, and maintaining data network systems. The Residential segment offers electrical installations to single-family housing and multi-family apartments; and cable television installations to residential and light commercial applications, as well as installs residential solar power for new construction and existing residences. The Infrastructure Solutions segment maintains and repairs alternating and direct current electric motors and generators, and power generating and distribution equipment; manufactures custom-engineered metal enclosed bus duct solutions used in power distribution; manufactures custom commercial and industrial generator enclosures; manufactures, re-manufactures, and repairs industrial lifting magnets; and maintains and repairs railroad main and auxiliary generators, main alternators, and traction motors. The Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities. The company was formerly known as Integrated Electrical Services, Inc. and changed its name to IES Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. IES Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

