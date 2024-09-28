IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

