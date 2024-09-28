Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Icade Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $31.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. Icade has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $37.00.
About Icade
