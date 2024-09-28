Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the August 31st total of 24,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HOOK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 20,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.84. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 93.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

