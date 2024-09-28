Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 583,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.