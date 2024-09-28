Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 183.1% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.