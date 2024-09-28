Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

DOC stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 190,186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 269,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

