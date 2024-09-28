Head-To-Head Survey: Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) & Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bakkt and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $13.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. Bitcoin Depot has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.61%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Bakkt.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $780.10 million 0.17 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -0.53 Bitcoin Depot $629.50 million 0.15 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.85

This table compares Bakkt and Bitcoin Depot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitcoin Depot has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bakkt. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -3.85% -47.29% -5.92% Bitcoin Depot -3.10% -307.37% -22.72%

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

