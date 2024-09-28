Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 825,073 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $8,944,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

