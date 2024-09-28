GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $73.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 920.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.