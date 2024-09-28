Guggenheim Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,350.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,169.38.

Get AutoZone alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,196.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,011.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.