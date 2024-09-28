Gregory K. Peters Sells 4,392 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $707.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $725.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.43.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after purchasing an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.