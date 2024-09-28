Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Great Southern Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GSBC opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,687.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,670 shares of company stock worth $958,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

