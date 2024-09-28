Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Golden Heaven Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDHG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 149,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $1,249.50.
About Golden Heaven Group
