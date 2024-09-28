Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Update

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 991,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDHG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 149,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Golden Heaven Group has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $1,249.50.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

