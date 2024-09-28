Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.93.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.5 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

