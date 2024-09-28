Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $194.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $204.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Payments’ FY2025 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.36.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

