GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $249.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.60. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,531,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.