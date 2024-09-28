GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $91.99 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

