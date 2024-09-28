Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperformer” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

GATO stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 2.09.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after buying an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,462 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

