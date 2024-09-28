Gary C. Huber Sells 97,628 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,988.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ur-Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.17 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 167.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 12,223,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 64,141 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URG shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

