FY2025 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Boosted by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.54.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

