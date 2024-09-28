Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 135.8% in September

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO opened at 5.12 on Friday. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 3.61 and a 52-week high of 6.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.79.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

