Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $178.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $6,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

