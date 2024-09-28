First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Abbott Root Cooper sold 166,633 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $2,116,239.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at $43,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $105,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

