Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.
About Extendicare
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.