Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.90 on Friday. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.