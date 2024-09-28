Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) vs. Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Head to Head Survey

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Exelon and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 10.65% 9.40% 2.38% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Exelon and Alternus Clean Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 10 4 0 2.29 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exelon presently has a consensus target price of $41.08, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Exelon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exelon is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

80.9% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exelon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Exelon has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelon and Alternus Clean Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $22.75 billion 1.77 $2.33 billion $2.32 17.41 Alternus Clean Energy $16.25 million 0.80 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Exelon beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. It also offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, supply management, financial, engineering, customer operations, transmission and distribution planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

