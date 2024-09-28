Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POR. Barclays lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.78.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.63%.

In other news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares in the company, valued at $688,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

