Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 350.16% from the stock’s current price.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 1.6 %
EVAX stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.27.
Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evaxion Biotech A/S
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evaxion Biotech A/S
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.