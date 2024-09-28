Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 350.16% from the stock’s current price.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 1.6 %

EVAX stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.27.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.