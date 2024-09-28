Estée Lauder Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 24,870 call options on the company. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 15,679 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EL. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $99.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

