Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $36.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $36.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.