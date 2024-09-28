ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in September

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EGKLF opened at $5.11 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.
About ElringKlinger
