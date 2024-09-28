ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in September

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EGKLF opened at $5.11 on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

