Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the August 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 662.5 days.

Elis Price Performance

Elis stock remained flat at $20.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Elis has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.