Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the August 31st total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 662.5 days.
Elis Price Performance
Elis stock remained flat at $20.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Elis has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $25.28.
Elis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elis
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.