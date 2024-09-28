Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

EDAP opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Edap Tms has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $104.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.43.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edap Tms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

